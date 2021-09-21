Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $232.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,919. The company has a market cap of $222.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

