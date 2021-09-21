Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.97. 16,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

