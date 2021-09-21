Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. 60,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.