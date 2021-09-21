Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $349.65

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 349.65 ($4.57) and traded as high as GBX 363.82 ($4.75). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 355.60 ($4.65), with a volume of 4,185,250 shares traded.

ROR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 345.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 349.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

