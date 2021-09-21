Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAM.A. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.

Shares of BAM.A traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 137,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,688. The company has a market cap of C$107.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$38.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

