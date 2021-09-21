Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

