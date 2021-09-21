Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $904,000 Stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $461.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.46. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

