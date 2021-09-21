Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

