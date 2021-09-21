Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Formula One Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

