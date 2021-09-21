Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,193 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.51 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

