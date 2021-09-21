Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

