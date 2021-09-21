Safe Haven Hits Market Capitalization of $9.99 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00730666 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

