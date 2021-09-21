SafeCoin Tops One Day Volume of $546.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $546.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,038.23 or 0.99854427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00766214 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00390323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00265849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

