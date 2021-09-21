SafePal Price Reaches $0.92 (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, SafePal has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $99.15 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00034951 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005868 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018681 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004328 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

