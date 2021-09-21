saffron.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $736,941.00 (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $47.14 million and approximately $736,941.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for $516.27 or 0.01217123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00054763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00129463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00045193 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,306 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.