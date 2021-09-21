Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

