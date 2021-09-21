Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.65.

Several analysts have commented on SC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC stock remained flat at $$41.41 during trading on Thursday. 29,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

