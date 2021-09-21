Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAP. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

TSE SAP traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.43. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$32.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

