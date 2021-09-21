Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 4,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $94.69. 10,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

