Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $312,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 40.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 149,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The stock has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

