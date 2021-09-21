Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Booking were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,342.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,854. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 232.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,287.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

