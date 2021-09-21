Saturna Capital CORP Has $27.08 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 138,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

