Saturna Capital CORP Sells 1,401 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 4.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.08% of ASML worth $224,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML traded up $18.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $859.46. 22,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $351.09 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

