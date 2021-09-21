Scala Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,495.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $2,495.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00174092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00114201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.64 or 0.07007835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,329.41 or 1.00191873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.00797837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

