Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schaeffler stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

