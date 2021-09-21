Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 7th Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.