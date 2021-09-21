Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS SRCRF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

