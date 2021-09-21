Scotiabank Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,400.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,166.67.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,713.78 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,003.35 and a 12-month high of $1,841.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,643.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,523.20.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

