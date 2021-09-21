SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.78. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

