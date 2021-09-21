Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Trading 2.8% Higher

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31. 710,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,076,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

