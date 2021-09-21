Secret Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.73 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $122.21 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00385708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002452 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.00984712 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

