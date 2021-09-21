SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 377,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 196,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,016. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

