Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 26,258,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 4,148,748 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,333,194 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,582,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

