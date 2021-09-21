Sei Investments Co. Acquires 46,105 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of EMCORE worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.