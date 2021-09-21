Sei Investments Co. Buys 14,660 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 847,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,776,000 after acquiring an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 361,737 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 251,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 231,907 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

