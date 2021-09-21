Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 37,593 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.