Sei Investments Co. Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

