Sei Investments Co. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 88.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,955 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of DBD opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

