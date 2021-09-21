Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

