Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 17,421 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First American Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

