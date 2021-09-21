Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIM. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

