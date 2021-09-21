Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,464. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

