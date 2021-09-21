Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.42

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.42 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 162.30 ($2.12). Senior shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 586,442 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senior presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.42. The firm has a market cap of £664.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

