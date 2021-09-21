Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head-To-Head Review

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sentage and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sentage and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.13 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -21.85

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Sentage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

