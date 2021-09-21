ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,151,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $648.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $607.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.85. The company has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 772.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.20 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

