Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Expands By 41.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 974,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,456 shares of company stock worth $527,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

AEHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

