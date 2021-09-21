Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Declines By 18.9%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AVGR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

