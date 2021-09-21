Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Increases By 27.0%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 447.0 days.

Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. Cancom has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $52.00.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

