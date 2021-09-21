Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Drops By 23.1%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.38. 286,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

