Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 26.0%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CMWAY opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.6168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.58%.

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

